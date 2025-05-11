PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, May 8th, 2025 at 2pm

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250508-1400_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250508-1500_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250508-1600_apradioDOTorg.aac

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA & PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/May-8-2025-Regular-Assemble-Meeting-Packet.pdf