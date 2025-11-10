KSDP will air the meeting live & link an archive of the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a Regular meeting on Thursday, November 13th, 2025 at 2pm. Workshop at 1pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Workshop documents:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/52U8793-Open-Meetings-Act-Assembly-Work-Session-November-13-2025.pptx

Agenda Link:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/NOvember-13-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

Packet Link:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/November-13-2025-Regular-Assembly-Mmeeting-Packet.pdf