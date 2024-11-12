PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Nov. 14th, 2024 at 2pm
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:
The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a SPECIAL meeting on Monday, October 14th, 2024 at 2pm.
https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/
Assembly Meeting AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/November-14-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf
PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/November-14-2024-Regular-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf