PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Nov. 14th, 2024 at 2pm

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

###

AUDIO GOES HERE

###



The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a SPECIAL meeting on Monday, October 14th, 2024 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/November-14-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/November-14-2024-Regular-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf