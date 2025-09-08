PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thursday, Sept 11th, 2025 at 2pm
KSDP will air the meeting live & place an archive of the audio here:PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thursday, Sept 11th, 2025 at 2pm
###
The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a Regular meeting on Thursday, Sept 11th, 2025 at 2pm.
https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/
Agenda:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/September-11-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf
Meeting Packet:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/September-11-2025-REgular-Meeting-Packet.pdf