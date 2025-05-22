PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly SPECIAL Meeting – Thurs, May 22nd, 2025 at 2pm

KSDP will air the meeting live & place an archive of the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-05-22-aeb.mp3

###

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a SPECIAL meeting on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Agenda:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/May-22-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

Meeting Presentation:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/May-22-2025-Special-Assembly-Meeting.pdf