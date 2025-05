PDF: Regular Meeting of the AEBSD School Board at 6:30PM on Tues, May 27th, 2025

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a Regular Meeting of the School Board on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 at 6:30PM. This meeting is open to the public at the District Office in Sand Point, borough schools & via Zoom.

2025 School Board Agendas and Packets:

https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-

meetings/2025-board-meetings/745351

Agenda:

May 27, 2025 Regular Meeting Agenda