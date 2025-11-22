KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a Regular Meeting of the School Board on Tuesday, November 25th, 2025 at 6:30PM. This meeting is open to the public at the District Office in Sand Point, borough schools & via Zoom.

2025 School Board Agendas and Packets:

https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-

meetings/2025-board-meetings/745351

Agenda+Packet:

https://files-backend.assets.thrillshare.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/Aebsd/dc507529-b3a1-48cd-bd87-f4c40d1d6780/November-25%2C-2025-AEBSD-Regular-Meeting-Packet.pdf

