PDF: Regular Meeting of the AEBSD School Board at 6PM on Tues, March 25, 2025

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a Regular Meeting of the School Board on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 at 6PM. Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point & via Zoom.

2025 School Board Agendas and Packets:

https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-

meetings/2025-board-meetings/745351

3/24 Workshop Agenda:

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/5436061/March_24__2025_Workshop_Agenda.pdf

3/25 Regular Meeting Agenda:

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/5436062/March_25__2025_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.pdf