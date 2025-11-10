KSDP will air the meeting live & place an archive of the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-10-14-sdp.mp3

# Sécurité #

Public Hearing will be at this regular meeting about Ordinance 2025-04, linked below.

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/2025-04_metal_shipping_containers-2nd_reading.pdf

Sand Point City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025 at 7pm

Always check here for the latest Agenda & Packet:

https://www.sandpointak.com/agendas–packets.html

Agenda & Packet:

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/november_12_2025_regular_sand_point_city_council_meeting_packet-final.pdf