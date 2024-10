PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting: Tuesday, October 8th, 2024 at 7PM

Sand Point City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024 at 7PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

Always check here for the latest Agenda & Packet:

https://www.sandpointak.com/agendas–packets.html

Agenda+Packet:

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/october_8_2024_regular_city_council_packet.pdf