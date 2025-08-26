PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting: Wednesday, August 27th, 2025 at 7PM

KSDP will air the meeting live & place an archive of the audio here:

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2025-08-27-sdp.mp3

###

Sand Point City Council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, August 27th, 2025 at 7PM

Always check here for the latest Agenda & Packet:

https://www.sandpointak.com/agendas–packets.html

Agenda & Packet:

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/august_27_2025_regular_sand_point_city_council_meeting_packet-final.pdf