PDF: SPECIAL Meeting of the AEBSD School Board at 10AM on Mon, Feb 17th, 2025
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:
###
The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a SPECIAL Meeting of the School Board on Monday, February 17th, 2025 at 10AM. Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point & via Zoom.
2025 School Board Agendas and Packets:
https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-
meetings/2025-board-meetings/745351
Agenda & Packet:
https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/5301733/February_17_2025_Special_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf