PDF: SPECIAL Meeting of the AEBSD School Board at 10AM on Mon, Feb 17th, 2025

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a SPECIAL Meeting of the School Board on Monday, February 17th, 2025 at 10AM. Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point & via Zoom.

2025 School Board Agendas and Packets:

https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-

meetings/2025-board-meetings/745351

Agenda & Packet:

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/5301733/February_17_2025_Special_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf