PDF: Special Meeting of the AEBSD School Board at 9:30AM on Monday, June 16th, 2025

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a Special Meeting of the School Board on Monday, June 16th, 2025 at 9:30AM. This meeting is open to the public at the District Office in Sand Point and via Zoom.