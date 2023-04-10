PDF+MP3: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., April 13th, 2023 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding their regular meeting on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

Below are links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/April-13-2023-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA-3.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/April-13-2023-AEB-REgular-Assembly-Meeting-2.pdf