PDF+MP3: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., Mar. 9th, 2023 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding their regular meeting on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-03-09-aeb.mp3

Below are links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

Download the Agenda Here

PACKET:

Download the Packet Here