PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thur., Sept 14th, 2023 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, Sept 14th, 2023 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Below are links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:



https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/September-14-2023-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/September-14-2023-AEB-Regular-Meeting-Packet.pdf