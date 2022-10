PSA: Heliostar – Unga Island Project Community Event – November 9th

Heliostar is hosting a community update event on November 9th, 2022 at the QTT Community Center in Sand Point from 5:30PM to 7:30PM!

There will be food provided, as well as door prizes and an update on the state of the Unga Island Project as well as plans for 2023.

There will also be a Q&A.

Click the link below to see the original flyer for information.

Heliostar Metals – November 9th Meeting Flyer