Ravn Alaska suspends service to the Aleutians

Story updated at 6:53 pm, 8/6/2024:

Ravn Alaska, one of only two commercial airlines offering regular passenger service from Anchorage to the Aleutian Islands, says it’s suspending scheduled service to Unalaska, Cold Bay and Sand Point, effective Aug. 16.

The company announced the decision in an email to customers. A statement posted to the company’s website Tuesday afternoon said the airline was looking to focus on other Alaska destinations.

Ravn is still offering flights from Anchorage to Homer, Valdez, St. Paul Island and Unalakleet.

“This change comes as part of a broader initiative to optimize operations and ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the airline. By reallocating resources and capacity, Ravn Alaska/New Pacific Airlines aims to enhance service reliability and customer satisfaction across its core network,” the statement said.

Ravn representatives declined interview requests.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is a necessary step in our long-term strategy to strengthen the overall success of our airline and this shift allows us to concentrate on routes where we can make the most significant impact,” the company said.

The company’s frequently asked questions page on its website says the airline will issue refunds to ticket holders, which will be processed by the end of the month.

“Refunds will be processed within 14 business days from the suspension date [Aug. 16],” the page says. “The exact time frame may vary depending on your bank or payment method.”

Recent turmoil has plagued the company of late: Ravn laid off roughly a third of its employees earlier this year, then announced in June it had replaced its CEO .

New Pacific Airlines, Ravn’s sister brand, announced in April that it would halt scheduled service to focus on chartering its Boeing 757 .

Air travel to the Aleutians has been mired in turmoil since a fatal accident in 2019 led to the bankruptcy of the region’s previous carrier RavnAir. The new Ravn Alaska began operating in the region in 2020 after several months without a commercial airline serving the Aleutians.

Ravn’s decision to pare back its routes leaves Aleutian Airways as the only airline with scheduled passenger flights from Anchorage to Unalaska, Sand Point and Cold Bay.