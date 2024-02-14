Sanak Island – US Army Corps of Engineers Meeting – Feb 28th, 2024

Download this notice as a PDF.

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Radio_Website_Announcement_Flier_02_13_2024._Final.pdf

US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS – PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPOSED PLAN – FORMERLY USED DEFENSE SITE – SANAK ISLAND – ARMY-AIRCRAFT WARNING STATION DISPOSAL SITE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), as the lead execution agency, requests public comments on the Proposed Plan for removal and offsite disposal of contaminated soil from the Disposal Site at the Sanak Island Army-Aircraft Warning Station Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS) Property (FUDS Project Number F10AK020402) located on Sanak Island, Alaska. The Proposed Plan identifies a Preferred Alternative for addressing contamination at the site and provides rationale for this preference.

PROPOSED PLAN AND ALTERNATIVES ARE NOT AVAILABLE

The public is encouraged to provide comments on any of the alternatives presented in the Proposed Plan. The Proposed Plan is available for download at this link: https://www.poa.usace.army.mil/Library/Reports-and-Studies under “Environmental Cleanup”

PROPOSED PLAN AND ALTERNATIVES ARE NOT AVAILABLE

A printed version is available at the Sanak Island Information Repository, located in the office of the Pauloff Harbor Tribe in Sand Point, Alaska and at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District at 2204 Talley Ave, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.

The public comment period ends March 25, 2024.

Submit Your Comments…

Call: 1-888-446-0206

Email: POA-FUDS@usace.army.mil

Mail MUST BE Postmarked by March 25, 2024:

ATTN: CEPOA-PM-ESP-FUDS (Astley)

P.O. Box 6898

JBER, AK 99506-0898

Public Meeting – In Person

6:30 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

City of Sand Point Council Chambers

Sand Point, Alaska

Public Meeting – Virtual

Microsoft Teams (907) 308-3256

342032046#

https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%3Ameeting_NDAzMTcwODUtMDU4Ni00NjJiLTkwMTctMzZkYjdmZDZjMGQ0%40thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522061712d0-4bf1-401d-8fe6-7ac75fbf2d20%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522eabe16ed-170d-4b82-ab7c-9c38b7f8cf3a%2522%257d%26anon%3Dtrue&type=meetup-join&deeplinkId=a37257be-3898-42a9-8dec-b0bee3afdd2e&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true