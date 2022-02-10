***Sand Point vs King Cove Basketball***

Friday February 11 and Saturday February 12

Friday night’s girls game is at 5:30 and boys will play at 7:15.

Saturday morning boys at 11:00 and girls at 12:30.

Attendance will be capped at 75 spectators with immediate family getting priority. Tickets will be delivered to families of players ahead of time so there is no discrepancy or confusion.

For the girls game, there are 35 available seats for non-family members.

For the boys game, there are 31 seats for non-family members.

The non-family member tickets will be at the door and are first come first served. Doors will promptly open for the girls game at 5:00. Immediately after the girls game is completed all members must vacate the school for staff to sanitize the gym. Community members may re-enter the gym for the boys game at 7:00.

Masks will be required for everyone entering the school. Failure to adhere to mask wearing will result in removal.