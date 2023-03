State 1A Boys State Tournament – MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (40) vs Klawock Chieftans (39) on March 15th, 2023

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (40) vs Klawock Chieftans (39) on March 15th, 2023 at the Boys’ 2023 1A Basketball State Tournament.

2023 1A Boys State Tournament Up-to-Date Bracket.

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-03-15-kcv-kla-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska