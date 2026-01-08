Rip it Up Little Richard
Only the Lonely Roy Orbison
Tired of Waiting for You The Kinks
It’s all over now the megatones
Stand By Me Ben E King
A teenage Idol Ricky Nelson
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry Hank Williams
It’s all in the game Tommy Edwards
I fought the law and the law won the Bobby Fuller
rock and roll Chuck Berry and Etta James
I wonder what she’s doing tonight boyce and heart
Evangeline Emmylou Harris and the band
Hand Jive the Johnny Otis show
I Can See Clearly Now Johnny Nash
Since I fell for you Lenny Welch
In the Still of the Night The Five Satins
Our day will come Ruby and the Romantics.