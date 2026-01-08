 Rip it Up    Little Richard

 Only the Lonely   Roy Orbison

 Tired of Waiting for You   The Kinks 

It’s all over now the megatones

 Stand By Me Ben E King 

A teenage Idol Ricky Nelson

 I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry Hank Williams 

It’s all in the game Tommy  Edwards

 I fought the law and the law won the Bobby Fuller

 rock and roll  Chuck Berry and Etta James

 I wonder what she’s doing tonight boyce and heart 

Evangeline Emmylou Harris and the band

 Hand Jive   the Johnny Otis show

 I Can See Clearly  Now Johnny Nash

Since I fell for you  Lenny Welch 

In the Still of the Night  The Five Satins

Our day will come  Ruby and the Romantics. 