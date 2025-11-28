Tune in every Saturday Night from 5 to 6pm OR listen below!
KSDP 830AM – apradio.org

  1. North to Alaska – Johnny Horton
  2. Four Strong Winds – Ian and Sylvia
  3. Islands in the Stream – Harry Belefonte
  4. Don’t Fence Me In – Gene Autry
  5. Wanted Man – Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash and June Carter
  6. Route 66 – Rolling Stones
  7. Ballad of Davy Crockett
  8. Chris in the Morning Drop-in
  9. When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom – poem by Walt Whitman
  10. Fanfare for the Common Man – Aaron Copland

Download this program here.