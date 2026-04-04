KSDP will air the meeting live & post the audio here:

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The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a Regular meeting on Thursday, April 9th, 2026 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Agenda Link:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/April-9-2026-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

Packet Link:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/April-09-2026-AEB-REgular-Meeting-Packet.pdf

Part of Resolution 26-45 (Protected Form, has to be uploaded separately)

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/4-Premera-Waiver-of-Coverage-Form.pdf