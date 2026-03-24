KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2026-03-04-aebsd.mp3

###

The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a Regular Meeting of the School Board on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 at 6:30PM. This meeting is open to the public at the District Office in Sand Point, borough schools & via Zoom.

School Board Agendas and Packets:

https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-meetings/20629383

Agenda+Packet:

https://files-backend.assets.thrillshare.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/Aebsd/be0c7cba-5a01-45ba-9578-e2e72007b0ca/August_26__2025_AEBSD_Regular_Meeting_Packet.pdf