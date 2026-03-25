City Clerk 3.24.26 (PDF)

POSITION: CITY CLERK

STATUS: FULL-TIME, PERMANENT

SALARY: $19.76/hr.-$29.04/hr, DOE

BENEFITS: State retirement plan, Sick/Annual Leave, Medical/ Dental Insurance, and Life Insurance

GENERAL POSITION SUMMARY AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the direction of the Mayor, this administrative position works with other City Hall personnel to ensure prompt and courteous service to the citizens of Sand Point and the public at large. Primary duties include preparing and assembling meeting agendas, posting all meetings and public notices timely, attending all council meetings and taking minutes, drafting and preparing ordinances and resolutions, maintaining municipal records and files, issuing various city licenses and permits, responsible for city leases and agreements, open and distribute incoming mail to appropriate departments, conduct city elections, maintain office equipment and office supplies at City Hall.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Ability to work independently and to prioritize multiple tasks.

– Strong written and verbal communication skills required.

– Knowledge of computer programs and software systems.

– Work effectively with the public, city employees, and other government agencies.

– Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Application Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Submit application to: City Office or *protected email*

An application or complete list of duties is available at the City Office or can be requested by e-mail to *protected email*

The City of Sand Point is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The City of Sand Point is a drug free workplace. All employees are required to take a mandatory drug test.

POSTED: 3/24/26