The Sand Point Fish and Game Advisory Committee will be holding a public meeting at the Sand Point City Council Chambers and online on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 3:00pm.

This meeting is open to the public.

Agenda items will include the following:

Discuss AK Peninsula/Aleutian Islands/ Chignik Finfish Proposals at the discretion of the AC

Miscellaneous business

Join the meeting online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84925470783?pwd=RpkklVvbCVlOixMtHdzCne7mYQJCbT.1

By Phone: 253.215.8782 or Toll Free: 888.475.4499

Meeting ID: 849 2547 0783

Password: SWR

For updates to this agenda or to view the minutes following a meeting please see the Sand Point AC meeting notice page here: Sand Point Advisory Committee Web Page

For further information or to be added to the electronic email notices for Southwest Region AC meetings contact Natalie Romo at 907.842.5142 or *protected email*

Advisory committees are local groups that meet to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and to provide recommendations to the Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Board of Game. All meetings are open to the public.

Advisory Committees are intended to provide a local forum on fish and wildlife issues. Their purpose includes: 1) developing regulatory proposals, 2) evaluating regulatory proposals and making recommendations to the appropriate board, 3) providing a local forum for fish and wildlife conservation and use, including matters relating to habitat, 4) advising the appropriate regional council on resources, and 5) consulting with individuals, organizations, and agencies.

If you are a person who needs a special accommodation in order to participate in any of these public meetings, please contact Natalie at (907) 842-5142 or (907) 843-9491 no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting, to make any necessary arrangements.