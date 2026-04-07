Chase was born on May 28th, 2008. Chase’s mom said that he is and always will be her baby. Mrs. Smith describes him as an adaptable student. Chase’s favorite memory of high school was winning state with his team in 2024. His best advise for a successful high school career is to work on all you can, even if it’s little, it’s better than doing nothing. Chase would like to thank everyone from his family, to the school, and the community for always being there for him. After graduation,Chase plans on attending NWIC in Washington.

Chase, we are proud of you, I love you, and on behalf of KSDP, Congratulations! https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/2026-04-07Senior-Chase-Gould.wav