Some live performances by 50’s and 60’s artists with an introduction by Peter Fonda remembering The Summer of Love

Don’t be Cruel Hound Dog Let’s Play House – Elvis Johnny B Good Roll Over Beethoven – Chuck Berry Frankie Please – Rodney Crowell Get Along Home Cindy, Cindy – Ricky Nelson Sumertime Blues – Brian Setzer I’m a Big King Bee – Jerry Lee Louis Walk Up Little Susie – Monalisa Twins King Cry Baby – James Itveld Little Queenie – Unknown The Wanderer – Unknown (written by Dion)