Some live performances by 50’s and 60’s artists with an introduction by Peter Fonda remembering The Summer of Love

  1. Don’t be Cruel
  2. Hound Dog
  3. Let’s Play House – Elvis
  4. Johnny B Good
  5. Roll Over Beethoven – Chuck Berry
  6. Frankie Please – Rodney Crowell
  7. Get Along Home Cindy, Cindy – Ricky Nelson
  8. Sumertime Blues – Brian Setzer
  9. I’m a Big King Bee – Jerry Lee Louis
  10. Walk Up Little Susie – Monalisa Twins
  11. King Cry Baby – James Itveld
  12. Little Queenie – Unknown
  13. The Wanderer – Unknown (written by Dion)