Some live performances by 50’s and 60’s artists with an introduction by Peter Fonda remembering The Summer of Love
- Don’t be Cruel
- Hound Dog
- Let’s Play House – Elvis
- Johnny B Good
- Roll Over Beethoven – Chuck Berry
- Frankie Please – Rodney Crowell
- Get Along Home Cindy, Cindy – Ricky Nelson
- Sumertime Blues – Brian Setzer
- I’m a Big King Bee – Jerry Lee Louis
- Walk Up Little Susie – Monalisa Twins
- King Cry Baby – James Itveld
- Little Queenie – Unknown
- The Wanderer – Unknown (written by Dion)