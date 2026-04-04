This is Dedicated to the One I love – The Shirelles
Lonesome Town – Ricky Nelson
Only the Lonely – Frank Sinatra
Only The Lonely (Know the Way I feel) Roy Orbison
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face – George Michael
I’ve Just Seen a Face – Beatles
I’m a Believer sung by the Monkees Neil Diamond
Can’t Help Falling in Love with you The Macarons Project
Be My Baby – The Ronettes
Are You Ready Barbara Mason
Any Time at All – Beatles
Let it Be Me – Everly Brothers
Happy Together – The Turtles
Till There was You Beatles
I believe when I fall in love – stevie wonder