This is Dedicated to the One I love – The Shirelles

Lonesome Town – Ricky Nelson

Only the Lonely – Frank Sinatra

Only The Lonely (Know the Way I feel) Roy Orbison

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face – George Michael

I’ve Just Seen a Face – Beatles

I’m a Believer sung by the Monkees Neil Diamond

Can’t Help Falling in Love with you The Macarons Project

Be My Baby – The Ronettes

Are You Ready Barbara Mason

Any Time at All – Beatles

Let it Be Me – Everly Brothers

Happy Together – The Turtles

Till There was You Beatles

I believe when I fall in love – stevie wonder