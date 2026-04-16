Stephen Emmett Radio SHOW 1015 Glad All Over

Glad All Over – Dave Clark Five

She Belongs to Me – Bob Dylan Bringing it All Back Home 1965

This is Rock – Fleetwood Mac – Kiln House 1970

Welcome to Boomtown – David and David 1986

Stay – Jennifer Nettle

The Letter – The Box Tops 1967

Let’s Live For Today – The Grass Roots 1967

People Are Strange – The Doors 1967

Turn the Page – Bob Seger Back in ‘72 1972

Rock and Roll Fantasy – The Kinks

Angel Eyes – Willie DeVille from Band Mink DeVille

Jewel Eyed Judy – Fleetwood Mac Kiln