Stephen Emmett Radio SHOW 1015 Glad All Over
- Glad All Over – Dave Clark Five
- She Belongs to Me – Bob Dylan Bringing it All Back Home 1965
- This is Rock – Fleetwood Mac – Kiln House 1970
- Welcome to Boomtown – David and David 1986
- Stay – Jennifer Nettle
- The Letter – The Box Tops 1967
- Let’s Live For Today – The Grass Roots 1967
- People Are Strange – The Doors 1967
- Turn the Page – Bob Seger Back in ‘72 1972
- Rock and Roll Fantasy – The Kinks
- Angel Eyes – Willie DeVille from Band Mink DeVille
- Jewel Eyed Judy – Fleetwood Mac Kiln
- Let It Be Me – Everly Brothers