 

Stephen Emmett Radio SHOW 1015 Glad All Over

  1. Glad All Over – Dave Clark Five
  2. She Belongs to Me – Bob Dylan  Bringing it All Back Home 1965
  3. This is Rock – Fleetwood Mac – Kiln House 1970
  4. Welcome to Boomtown – David and David 1986
  5. Stay – Jennifer Nettle
  6. The Letter – The Box Tops 1967
  7. Let’s Live For Today – The Grass Roots 1967
  8. People Are Strange – The Doors 1967
  9. Turn the Page – Bob Seger  Back in ‘72 1972
  10. Rock and Roll Fantasy – The Kinks
  11. Angel Eyes – Willie DeVille  from Band Mink DeVille
  12. Jewel Eyed Judy – Fleetwood Mac Kiln 
  13. Let It Be Me – Everly Brothers

 