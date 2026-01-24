- Sail Away – Randy Newman
- What’s Goin’ On – Marvin Gaye
- It’s All Over Now – The
Rolling Stones
- The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald – Gordon Lightfoot
- Warm Love – Van Morrison
- Your Bright Baby Blues – Jackson Browne
- Listen to the Lion – Van Morrison
- Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl – Mink DeVille
- Sugar Magnolia – the Grateful Dead
- The Tracks of my Tears – Smokey Robinson and The Miracles
- Sweet Virginia – The Rolling Stones
