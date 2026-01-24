  1. Sail Away – Randy Newman
  2. What’s Goin’ On – Marvin Gaye
  3. It’s All Over Now –  The

    Rolling Stones

  4.  The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald – Gordon Lightfoot
  5. Warm Love – Van Morrison
  6. Your Bright Baby Blues – Jackson Browne
  7. Listen to the Lion – Van Morrison
  8. Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl – Mink DeVille
  9. Sugar Magnolia – the Grateful Dead
  10. The Tracks of my Tears – Smokey Robinson and The Miracles
  11. Sweet Virginia – The Rolling Stones