1/10/2025 1:30pm – South Peninsula District Commercial Tanner Crab Fishery Preseason Meeting Announced

For Immediate Release: Nat Nichols, Area Management Biologist
Cassandra Whiteside, Asst. Area Management Biologist
January 3, 2025 (907) 486-1840
2025 South Peninsula District Commercial Tanner Crab Fishery Preseason Meeting Announced
https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/applications/dcfnewsrelease/1650055833.pdf
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) will hold a preseason meeting teleconference at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2025, hosted by the Aleutians East Borough (AEB). The purpose of the meeting is to provide information regarding the 2025 South Peninsula District Tanner crab season.
Topics of discussion will include:
• Preseason vessel registration and buoy tag requirements
• General ADF&G inseason management and harvest reporting
• Eastern Section subsection management for the 2025 season
• Summary of recent Tanner crab trawl survey results
Interested parties may join the teleconference in person at the AEB offices in Sand Point, King Cove or Anchorage, or the False Pass city office; interested parties may also join virtually (meeting information below). This meeting is open to the public.
Join using Microsoft Teams:
Meeting ID: 285 323 550 922
Passcode: Pq7pU6uv
Join by phone:
Phone number: (323) 433-2327
Conference ID: 399 608 463#
For more information on Tanner crab harvest strategies, survey results, or inseason management, contact
ADF&G in Kodiak at (907) 486-1840.
-end-