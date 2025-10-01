1/10/2025 1:30pm – South Peninsula District Commercial Tanner Crab Fishery Preseason Meeting Announced

Audio of the meeting:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-01-10-adfg.mp3

For Immediate Release: Nat Nichols, Area Management Biologist

Cassandra Whiteside, Asst. Area Management Biologist

January 3, 2025 (907) 486-1840

https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/applications/dcfnewsrelease/1650055833.pdf

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) will hold a preseason meeting teleconference at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2025, hosted by the Aleutians East Borough (AEB). The purpose of the meeting is to provide information regarding the 2025 South Peninsula District Tanner crab season.

Topics of discussion will include:

• Preseason vessel registration and buoy tag requirements

• General ADF&G inseason management and harvest reporting

• Eastern Section subsection management for the 2025 season

• Summary of recent Tanner crab trawl survey results

Interested parties may join the teleconference in person at the AEB offices in Sand Point, King Cove or Anchorage, or the False Pass city office; interested parties may also join virtually (meeting information below). This meeting is open to the public.

Join using Microsoft Teams:

Meeting ID: 285 323 550 922

Passcode: Pq7pU6uv

Join by phone:

Phone number: (323) 433-2327

Conference ID: 399 608 463#

For more information on Tanner crab harvest strategies, survey results, or inseason management, contact

ADF&G in Kodiak at (907) 486-1840.

-end-