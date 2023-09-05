2023 Aleutians East Borough Notice of Election & Sample Ballot

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will have it’s Regular Election on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.

POLLING PLACES WILL BE OPEN 8:00 A.M. TO 8 P.M. ON OCTOBER 3, 2023 AND THE POLLING PLACES WILL BE LOCATED AS FOLLOWS:

Sand Point Municipal Bldg.

King Cove City Gym

Akutan Municipal Bldg.

To obtain an application for absentee voting, visit the Borough website, Clerk’s Dept or contact the Borough Clerk at 907-383-2699. The last day to request a ballot by mail is September 26, 2023. The last day to request by electronic transmission is October 2, 2023 no later than 12:00 noon and ballot must be returned to the Borough Clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. Election Day.

