2024-25 Basketball Regional Tournament – Feb 26th-March 1st
ASAA 1A Regional Tournaments
Girls at the King Cove School
Announcer: NAME (Austin?, Chris B?)
Boys at the SCHOOL NAME
Announcer: Karl Pulliam, Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions (fb) (x)
Wednesday, February 26th, 2025:
4:00PM – Boys – King Cove T-Jacks (81) Vs. NS (57)
5:30PM – Girls – Sand Point Eagles (39) Vs. NS (33)
7:00PM – Girls – King Cove Rookies (47) Vs. LINKS (27)
8:00PM – Boys – Sand Point Eagles (56) Vs. TEAM (42)
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1600_apradioDOTorg.aac
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1625_apradioDOTorg.aac
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1700_apradioDOTorg.aac
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1800_apradioDOTorg.aac
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1900_apradioDOTorg.aac
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-2000_apradioDOTorg.aac
https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-2100_apradioDOTorg.aac
Thursday, February 27th, 2025:
TIME – GENDER/SEX – King Cove (39) Vs. NH (57)
TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (41) Vs. BB (30)
TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (60) Vs. King Cove (54)
Friday, February 28th, 2025:
TIME – GENDER/SEX – King Cove (79) Vs. NH (46)
TIME – GENDER/SEX – King Cove (47) Vs. BB (46)
TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (??) Vs. MAN (??)
Saturday, March 1st, 2025:
TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (53) Vs. King Cove (55)