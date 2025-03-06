2024-25 Basketball Regional Tournament – Feb 26th-March 1st

ASAA 1A Regional Tournaments

Girls at the King Cove School

Announcer: NAME (Austin?, Chris B?)

Boys at the SCHOOL NAME

Announcer: Karl Pulliam, Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions (fb) (x)

Wednesday, February 26th, 2025:

4:00PM – Boys – King Cove T-Jacks (81) Vs. NS (57)

5:30PM – Girls – Sand Point Eagles (39) Vs. NS (33)

7:00PM – Girls – King Cove Rookies (47) Vs. LINKS (27)

8:00PM – Boys – Sand Point Eagles (56) Vs. TEAM (42)

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1600_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1625_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1700_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1800_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-1900_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-2000_apradioDOTorg.aac

https://apradio.org/mp3/aac/20250226-2100_apradioDOTorg.aac

Thursday, February 27th, 2025:

TIME – GENDER/SEX – King Cove (39) Vs. NH (57)

TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (41) Vs. BB (30)

TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (60) Vs. King Cove (54)

Friday, February 28th, 2025:

TIME – GENDER/SEX – King Cove (79) Vs. NH (46)

TIME – GENDER/SEX – King Cove (47) Vs. BB (46)

TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (??) Vs. MAN (??)

Saturday, March 1st, 2025:

TIME – GENDER/SEX – Sand Point (53) Vs. King Cove (55)