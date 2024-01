2024 Newhalen Invitational: Sand Point Eagles Vs. New Stuyahok Eagles 1/18/24

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (47) Vs. New Stuyahok Eagles (18)

5:30PM on Thursday, January 18th, 2024

Girls at Newhalen Invitational

Announcer – Lianna A.

Download the game:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-01-18-sdp-stu-g.mp3