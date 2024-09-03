2024 NOTICE OF ELECTION – City of Sand Point on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024
2024 NOTICE OF ELECTION-City of Sand Point
2024 City of Sand Point Sample Ballot
NOTICE OF ELECTION
THE CITY OF SAND POINT 2024 GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024
8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM
Municipal Building, Room 11
(City Council Chambers)
For the purpose of electing the following:
CITY COUNCIL SEAT E………………Three (3) Year Term
CITY COUNCIL SEAT F………………Three (3) Year Term
▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR ABSENTEE VOTING:
Absentee Voting In-Person at the City Clerk’s Office will be open in September 16, 2024 through
September 30, 2024 at 12:00 pm.
Written Absentee Voting By-Mail Ballot Requests will be accepted on September 11, 2024
through September 27, 2024. All By-Mail Ballots must be received by October 4, 2024.
To obtain an application for absentee voting or if you have any other questions, contact the City
Clerk using the information below.
City Clerk
P.O. Box 249
Sand Point, AK 99661
E-mail: cityclerk@sandpointak.org Phone: (907)383-2696 Fax: (907)383-2698