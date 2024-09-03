2024 NOTICE OF ELECTION – City of Sand Point on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024

2024 NOTICE OF ELECTION-City of Sand Point

2024 City of Sand Point Sample Ballot

NOTICE OF ELECTION

THE CITY OF SAND POINT 2024 GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024

8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM

Municipal Building, Room 11

(City Council Chambers)

For the purpose of electing the following:

CITY COUNCIL SEAT E………………Three (3) Year Term

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F………………Three (3) Year Term

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS FOR ABSENTEE VOTING:

Absentee Voting In-Person at the City Clerk’s Office will be open in September 16, 2024 through

September 30, 2024 at 12:00 pm.

Written Absentee Voting By-Mail Ballot Requests will be accepted on September 11, 2024

through September 27, 2024. All By-Mail Ballots must be received by October 4, 2024.

To obtain an application for absentee voting or if you have any other questions, contact the City

Clerk using the information below.

City Clerk

P.O. Box 249

Sand Point, AK 99661

E-mail: cityclerk@sandpointak.org Phone: (907)383-2696 Fax: (907)383-2698