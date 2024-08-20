2024 Primary Election is on August 20, 2024.



https://www.elections.alaska.gov/

Primary Absentee Voting Dates ___ This informs citizens of upcoming deadlines to register and to send in ballots.

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PRIM-Absentee-Voting-ENG.wav

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PRIM-Absentee-Voting-TAG.wav

Voters must apply by 8/10 if voting by mail, and they can apply to use electronic and absentee voting 8/5 through 8/19.

Primary Notice of Election Day ___ This informs citizens of the August 20th date and what the voter will need at the election site, as well as what the Primary covers.

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PRIM-Election-Day-ENG.wav

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PRIM-Election-Day-TAG.wav