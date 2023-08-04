ADF&G Advisory Announcement: Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Advisory Announcement #21

Commercial salmon fishing by set gillnet and seine gear will be allowed for 61 hours from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 7 until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9 in the following districts and sections:

Unimak District;

Southwestern District, excluding the inside waters of the Volcano Bay Section north and west of a line from Arch Point at 55° 12.30ʹ N. lat., 161° 54.30ʹ W. long. to a point on Belkofski Peninsula at 55° 09.50ʹ N. Lat, 161° 57.80ʹ W. long. (Statistical Area 284-36), and those waters in Belkofski Bay, north of a line extending from Indian Head (55° 05.25’ N. lat., 162° 12.16’ W. long.) to Kitchen Anchorage (55° 06.77’ N. lat., 162° 08.24’ W. long.);



South Central District;

Shumagin Islands Section of the Southeastern District excluding the waters of Zachary Bay south of the latitude of 55° 22.60ʹ N. lat. (Statistical Area 282-35)

Commercial salmon fishing by drift gillnet gear will be allowed for 61 hours from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 7 until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9 in the following districts and sections:



Unimak District



Ikatan Bay Section of the Southwestern District



Commercial Salmon fishing will be allowed in the Bechevin Bay Section of the Northwestern District from 6 am Monday, August 7 until 6 pm Thursday, August 10.

As previously announced:

Commercial salmon fishing by set gillnet and seine gear will open for 132 hours from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 in Orzinski Bay, those waters northwest of a line from Elephant Point at 55o 41.92’ N. lat., 160o 03.20’ W. long. to Waterfall Point at 55o 43.18’ N. lat., 160o 01.13’ W. long.



All closed waters in the above locations will be as described in the regulation book or as adjusted by emergency order.