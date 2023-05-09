ADF&G – Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Advisory Announcement #01

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be conducting a fishery stakeholder’s meeting on Wednesday,

May 31 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Aleutians East Borough building. We will also hold the meeting through

Zoom and broadcast on KSDP Sand Point public radio station 830AM and livestreamed at https://apradio.org/

