AEB Assembly Meeting on 11/10/2021 at 3pm

Assembly Meeting Agenda (PDF, 116KB)

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/November_10_2021_ASSEMBLY_MTG._AGENDA_MTG.pdf

Assembly Meeting Packet (PDF, 14MB):

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/NOVEMBER_10_2021_ASSEMBLY_MEETING_PACKET.pdf

Assembly Meeting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m

SPECIAL ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

1.Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum.

2.Adoption of the Agenda.

3.Presentations.

•Alaska Permanent Capital Management

•Permanent Fund Earnings Presentation

4.Public Comments on Agenda Items.

5.Conflict of Interest.

6.Minutes.

•October 14, 2021 Assembly Meeting Minutes.

•October 18, 2021 Special Assembly Meeting Minutes

7.Financial Reports.

•September Financial Report

•September Investment Report.

8.Consent Agenda.

9.Public Hearings.

•Public Hearing Ordinance 22-03, Amending Title 2, Chapters 2.04 and 2.16. Sections 2.04.020, 2.04.060 and 2.16.010 of the Aleutians East Borough Code of Ordinances.

10.Ordinances.

•Introduction Ordinance 22-05 Amending the operating and capital budget for the Aleutians East Borough Fiscal Year 2022

11.Resolutions.

•Resolution 22-19 authorizing the Mayor to negotiate and execute a contract agreement between the Aleutians East Borough and Hickey & Associates for lobbying/consulting services for fiscal year 2022 •Resolution 22-20 Appointing an Acting Borough Clerk

•Resolution 22-21, Authorizing the Mayor to negotiate and execute a contract with Northern Economics to conduct a Socioeconomic Analysis Of Commercial Fisheries in the Aleutians East Borough in an amount not to exceed $100,000

12.Old Business.

13.New Business.

14.Reports and Updates.

15.Assembly Comments.

16.Public Comments.

17.Next Meeting Date.

18.Adjournment.