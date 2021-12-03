AEB Assembly Meeting on Friday, Dec. 10th, 2021 at 1pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold a meeting on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio after the meeting

Download the meeting Agenda & Packet here (PDF, 6.1MB)

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/December_10_2021_Assembly_Meeting.pdf

AEB Assembly Agenda

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: Meeting: 1:00 p.m.

Location: By teleconference in each designated community location

All communities will be provided with conference calling information for the designated location in your community. Public comments on agenda items will take place after the adoption of the agenda. The meeting will also be broadcast on KSDP Public Radio.

ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

1.Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

2.Adoption of the Agenda

3.Public Comments on Agenda Items

4.Conflict of Interest

PLATTING BOARD AGENDA

5.Resolution 22-02, A resolution of the Aleutians East Borough Platting Board Approving Alaska State Land Survey 2017-47

6.Adjourn

ASSEMBLY MEETING AGENDA

7.Minutes

•November 10, 2021 Minutes

8.Financial Reports

•October 2021 Financials

9.Investment Report

•APCM October 2021 Investment Report

10.Consent Agenda

•Resolution 22-22, supporting the full funding for the State of Alaska Harbor Facility Grant Program in the FY 2023 State Capital Budget

•Resolution 22-23, adopting an alternative allocation method for the FY22 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program and certifying that this allocation method fairly represents the distribution of significant effects of fisheries business activity in FMA2: Aleutians Island Area

•Resolution 22-24, adopting an alternative allocation method for the FY22 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program and certifying that this allocation method fairly represents the distribution of significant effects of fisheries business activity in FMA3: Alaska Peninsula Area

11.Public Hearing

•Ordinance 22-05 Amending the operating and capital budget for the Aleutians East Borough Fiscal Year 2022

12. Ordinances

•Introduction Ordinance 22-06, Amending Title 6, Chapter 6.04, Section 6.04.041, Subsection (E) of the Aleutians East Borough Code of Ordinances

•Emergency Ordinance 22-07, Assembly issuing a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in response to COVID-19

13.Resolutions

14.Old Business

15.New Business

•Strategic Plan Quarter 3 Update

16.Reports and Updates

17.Assembly Comments

18.Public Comments

19.Executive Session

•Aleutians East Borough Fish Board matter

– The Assembly may move to enter into Executive Session to confer with its attorney re: strategies

•King Cove-Cold Bay Road Litigation

– The Assembly may move to enter into Executive Session to confer with its attorneys re: litigation tactics and strategies

20.Next Meeting Date

21.Adjournmen