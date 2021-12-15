AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting on 12/29/2021 at 10am

AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting on Wednesday December 29, 2021 10AM via Zoom/virtual meeting

Meeting scheduled to be broadcast live on local radio KSDP and at www.apradio.org

Agencies Representatives expected to be available at this teleconference meeting:

• U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.

• Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.

• NMFS Alaska Region, Juneau.

• Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.

• North Pacific Observer Program & A.I.S. observer providers.

• Trawl EM EFP coordinators.

• NMFS Office of Law Enforcement

• International Pacific Halibut Commission

Aleutians East Borough’s Natural Resources Department will host the meeting from the Anchorage office conference room 3380 C Street – fishermen welcome.

For more information please contact Aleutians East Borough:

Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss 907-274-7557 eweiss@aeboro.org or

Natural Resources Assistant Director Charlotte Levy 907-274-7566 clevy@aeboro.org