AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting – Tue Dec 17, 2024 10:00 – 12:00 (AKST)
Download PDF of the meeting here:
https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/AEBfishFlyer121724.pdf
Agenda
• United States Coast Guard, Cpt Dave Schaeffer – USCG
report, tentative schedule for USCG Dockside Exams in
2025.
• ADF&G Groundfish/Shellfish, Nat Nichols, Cassie
Whiteside – ADF&G update
• Sustainable Fisheries, Alaska Region -2025 updates
• Observer Program, Glenn Campbell – Observer selection
rates for 2025, ODDS updates
A.I.S., Megan Smith & Haley Anderson – PC Observers
• Saltwater Inc., Stacy Hansen – EM updates
• Int’l Pacific Halibut Commission, Monica Thom and Tyler
Jack -IPHC fisheries monitoring operations, IPHC Annual
Meeting in Vancouver, BC on 27-27 Jan 2025.
• NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, Alex Perry –
Regulations updates & reminders