AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting – Tue Dec 17, 2024 10:00 – 12:00 (AKST)

AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting

Tue Dec 17, 2024 10:00 – 12:00 (AKST)

Download PDF of the meeting here:

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/AEBfishFlyer121724.pdf

Agenda

• United States Coast Guard, Cpt Dave Schaeffer – USCG

report, tentative schedule for USCG Dockside Exams in

2025.

• ADF&G Groundfish/Shellfish, Nat Nichols, Cassie

Whiteside – ADF&G update

• Sustainable Fisheries, Alaska Region -2025 updates

• Observer Program, Glenn Campbell – Observer selection

rates for 2025, ODDS updates

A.I.S., Megan Smith & Haley Anderson – PC Observers

• Saltwater Inc., Stacy Hansen – EM updates

• Int’l Pacific Halibut Commission, Monica Thom and Tyler

Jack -IPHC fisheries monitoring operations, IPHC Annual

Meeting in Vancouver, BC on 27-27 Jan 2025.

• NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, Alex Perry –

Regulations updates & reminders