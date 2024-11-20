AEB’s Fisherman’s Meeting

AEB Fishermen’s Meeting

FRIDAY November 22, 2024 10AM

via Teams/virtual meeting

Teams meeting will be held at Aleutians East Borough meeting places –

• Sand Point Borough Office

• King Cove Borough Office

• False Pass City Office

• Nelson Lagoon Tribal office

• Anchorage AEB office conference room

Fishermen wishing to logon individually should contact the Natural Resources Department for

login info.

Meeting also scheduled to be broadcast live on local radio KSDP and at www.apradio.org

Draft Agenda

• Board of Fisheries update

• North Pacific Fishery Management Council items

• Groundfish Plan Teams update

• Alaska Legislative Seafood Industry Task Force, other meetings

• AEB projects

• Fishermen’s open forum

For more information, please contact Aleutians East Borough:

Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss 907-274-7557 eweiss@aeboro.org or

AEB Fishery Analyst Charlotte Levy 907-274-7566 clevy@aeboro.org

www.aebfish.org