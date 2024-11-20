AEB’s Fisherman’s Meeting
AEB Fishermen’s Meeting
FRIDAY November 22, 2024 10AM
via Teams/virtual meeting
Teams meeting will be held at Aleutians East Borough meeting places –
• Sand Point Borough Office
• King Cove Borough Office
• False Pass City Office
• Nelson Lagoon Tribal office
• Anchorage AEB office conference room
Fishermen wishing to logon individually should contact the Natural Resources Department for
login info.
Meeting also scheduled to be broadcast live on local radio KSDP and at www.apradio.org
Draft Agenda
• Board of Fisheries update
• North Pacific Fishery Management Council items
• Groundfish Plan Teams update
• Alaska Legislative Seafood Industry Task Force, other meetings
• AEB projects
• Fishermen’s open forum
For more information, please contact Aleutians East Borough:
Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss 907-274-7557 eweiss@aeboro.org or
AEB Fishery Analyst Charlotte Levy 907-274-7566 clevy@aeboro.org
www.aebfish.org