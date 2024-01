AEBSD Basketball Season 2023/24

The 2023/24 Basketball Season starts this Friday! The Sand Point Eagles vs The King Cove T-Jacks at 6:00 PM at the Sand Point School, the Lady Eagles vs The King Cove Rookies at 7:00 PM at the King Cove School and ADMISSIONS ARE FREE courtesy of KSDP!! Please get out and support our Student Athletes!

Best of luck to all!