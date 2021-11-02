AEBSD School Board Meeting – 7pm – 11/2/2021 – Agenda+Packet Below
Meeting audio available as an MP3 here:
Download or stream in another window here!
Here’s the AEBSD Board Meeting Packet (PDF, 39 MB!)
https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1654711/November_2021_Regular_Meeting_Board_Packet_.pdf
via:
https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets
AEBSD Regular Meeting of the School Board
Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM
Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point
Zoom Conferencing available from all sites
Zoom Link:
https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/87989197755
Meeting ID: 879 8919 7755
Passcode: 749099
Telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799
Regular Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
II. Approval of Minutes
A. Regular Meeting, August 31, 2021
B. Special Meeting, September 14, 2021
C. Special Meeting, October 21, 2021
III. Recognition/ Presentations
IV. Public Comments on Agenda Items
V. Student Reports
VI. Board Report
A. AASB Fall Boardsmanship Academy
VII. Superintendent’s Report
A. Report to the Board
B. District Correspondence
VIII. Business Manager’s Report
A. Current Financial Report
IX. Department Reports
A. Activities Report, Kyle Settles
B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert
C. Technology Director, Kirk Feldbauer
D. School Counselor, Lindsay Pinkelman
X. New Business
A. Appoint New Student Representative
B. Indian Policies and Procedures
C. Early Entry Kindergarten
D. Mitigation Policy Update & Intra State Travel
E. Sand Point Gym
F. School Climate and Connectedness Survey
XI. Personnel
A. New Hires
B. Resignations
XII. Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items
XIII. Board Comments
XIV. Agenda Items for Next Meeting
XV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting
XVI. Executive Session
XVII. Adjournment