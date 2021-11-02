AEBSD School Board Meeting – 7pm – 11/2/2021 – Agenda+Packet Below

Meeting audio available as an MP3 here:

http://apradio.org/mp3/2021-11-02-aebsd.mp3

Download or stream in another window here!

Here’s the AEBSD Board Meeting Packet (PDF, 39 MB!)

https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1654711/November_2021_Regular_Meeting_Board_Packet_.pdf

via:

https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets

AEBSD Regular Meeting of the School Board

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point

Zoom Conferencing available from all sites

Zoom Link:

https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/87989197755

Meeting ID: 879 8919 7755

Passcode: 749099

Telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799

Regular Meeting Agenda

I. Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

D. Others in Attendance

E. Approval of Agenda

II. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Meeting, August 31, 2021

B. Special Meeting, September 14, 2021

C. Special Meeting, October 21, 2021

III. Recognition/ Presentations

IV. Public Comments on Agenda Items

V. Student Reports

VI. Board Report

A. AASB Fall Boardsmanship Academy

VII. Superintendent’s Report

A. Report to the Board

B. District Correspondence

VIII. Business Manager’s Report

A. Current Financial Report

IX. Department Reports

A. Activities Report, Kyle Settles

B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert

C. Technology Director, Kirk Feldbauer

D. School Counselor, Lindsay Pinkelman

X. New Business

A. Appoint New Student Representative

B. Indian Policies and Procedures

C. Early Entry Kindergarten

D. Mitigation Policy Update & Intra State Travel

E. Sand Point Gym

F. School Climate and Connectedness Survey

XI. Personnel

A. New Hires

B. Resignations

XII. Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items

XIII. Board Comments

XIV. Agenda Items for Next Meeting

XV. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting

XVI. Executive Session

XVII. Adjournment