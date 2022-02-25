AEBSD – Special Meeting of the School Board 2/28/22 at 7pm
Download the meeting agenda here:
https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-02-28-aebsd.pdf
Aleutians East Borough School District
Special Meeting of the School Board
Monday, February 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM
Special Meeting will be held by Zoom Conference
District Office is open to the public
Special Meeting Agenda
I.Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
Executive Session
Superintendent Evaluation
Adjournment