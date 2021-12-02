AEBSD Special School Board Meeting – 7pm – 12/2/2021
The AEBSD held a quick meeting to go into an Executive Session to discuss matters that would be of financial importance to the District. The MP3 is available below.
Meeting audio available as an MP3 here:
Download or stream in another window here!
Download the Agenda for this meeting here:
AEBSD Dec 2 2021 Special Meeting Agenda (PDF, 166Kb)
Aleutians East Borough School District
Special Meeting of the School Board
Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM
Special Meeting will be held by Zoom Conference
Zoom Link: https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/87960852650
Telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799
Meeting ID: 879 6085 2650
Passcode: 307167
Special Meeting Agenda
Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
Executive Session
A. Attorney/ Client Communication
To discuss matters, the immediate knowledge of which
would clearly have an adverse impact on the finances
of the district; and to receive confidential advice from
the District’s legal counsel.
Adjournment