AEBSD Special School Board Meeting – 7pm – 12/2/2021

The AEBSD held a quick meeting to go into an Executive Session to discuss matters that would be of financial importance to the District. The MP3 is available below.

Meeting audio available as an MP3 here:

http://apradio.org/mp3/2021-12-02-aebsd.mp3

Download the Agenda for this meeting here:

AEBSD Dec 2 2021 Special Meeting Agenda (PDF, 166Kb)



Aleutians East Borough School District

Special Meeting of the School Board

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Special Meeting will be held by Zoom Conference

Special Meeting Agenda

Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

D. Others in Attendance

E. Approval of Agenda

Executive Session

A. Attorney/ Client Communication

To discuss matters, the immediate knowledge of which

would clearly have an adverse impact on the finances

of the district; and to receive confidential advice from

the District’s legal counsel.

Adjournment