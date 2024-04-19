AlaskaGrowth.com / Aleut Shareholder Marketplace Competition: Interview & Introduction

‘Big Wave’ Dave Dillard spoke with Mary Miner (Vice President, Community Development for Alaska Growth Capital) & Julie Toomey (Vice President of Regional Affairs for The Aleut Corporation) on KSDP about the Aleut Shareholder Marketplace Competition at Noon on Friday, April 19th, 2024.



To enter the competition & learn more, please visit:

https://www.alaskagrowth.com/aleut-shareholder-marketplace/

Apply & Enter the Aleut Shareholder Marketplace Competition – https://form.jotform.com/240395051670150

“McKinley Alaska Growth Capital (MAGC), in partnership with The Aleut Corporation, proudly administers the Aleut Shareholder Marketplace Business Plan Competition to support vibrant Aleut communities. Open exclusively to Aleut Shareholders and descendants of Shareholders, this business plan competition improves the economic opportunities available to Shareholders by providing technical and financial support to small businesses to encourage adaptive, entrepreneurial activity in the Aleutians and across Alaska.”

Key 2024 Dates:

April 15 – Business Concept Application opens

May 22 – Business Concept Application submission deadline

August 5 – 9 – Business Boot Camp in Anchorage (travel day, 3-day Boot Camp, travel day)

November 6 – Final Business Plan submission deadline

February, date TBD – Winners announced

Download the interview:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-04-19-alaskagrowthdotcom.mp3